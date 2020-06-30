All apartments in Surfside
Find more places like 9195 Collins Ave #912.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surfside, FL
/
9195 Collins Ave #912
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:50 AM

9195 Collins Ave #912

9195 Collins Avenue · (305) 755-2905
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Surfside
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

9195 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL 33154
Surfside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 905 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Beautiful OCEANVIEW unit in Carlisle on the Ocean. Very nice unit, very well maintained w/1 bedroom and 1 bath. Very bright unit, WONDERFUL VIEWS. The property has tile in the entire unit. Freshly painted, nice bath, and a very confortable living. Laundry on Floor. Great Amenities. Child Play Area & Barbecue. Gated Community. Excellent place to live, very quiet and family neighborhood. Pet Friendly. Walk to Bal Harbour Shops, Publix & Surfside Community Center with water games, & Surfside shopping district, full of restaurants!. Easy to show. Make your offer today. LIVE IN THE BEACH. Dont wait any more. Excellent schools. M $1750. BUILDING IS BEING TOTALY RENOVATED. This is the lowest price Owner accept for rent. Its an opportunity!!!! WILL LOVE IT
Beautiful OCEANVIEW unit in Carlisle on the Ocean. Very nice unit, very well maintained w/1 bedroom and 1 bath. Very bright unit, WONDERFUL VIEWS. The property has tile in the entire unit. Freshly painted, nice bath, and a very confortable living. Laundry on Floor. Great Amenities. Child Play Area & Barbecue. Gated Community. Excellent place to live, very quiet and family neighborhood. Pet Friendly. Walk to Bal Harbour Shops, Publix & Surfside Community Center with water games, & Surfside shopping district, full of restaurants!. Easy to show. Make your offer today. LIVE IN THE BEACH. Dont wait any more. Excellent schools. M $1750. BUILDING IS BEING TOTALY RENOVATED. This is the lowest price Owner accept for rent. Its an opportunity!!!! WILL LOVE IT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9195 Collins Ave #912 have any available units?
9195 Collins Ave #912 has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9195 Collins Ave #912 have?
Some of 9195 Collins Ave #912's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9195 Collins Ave #912 currently offering any rent specials?
9195 Collins Ave #912 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9195 Collins Ave #912 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9195 Collins Ave #912 is pet friendly.
Does 9195 Collins Ave #912 offer parking?
Yes, 9195 Collins Ave #912 offers parking.
Does 9195 Collins Ave #912 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9195 Collins Ave #912 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9195 Collins Ave #912 have a pool?
Yes, 9195 Collins Ave #912 has a pool.
Does 9195 Collins Ave #912 have accessible units?
No, 9195 Collins Ave #912 does not have accessible units.
Does 9195 Collins Ave #912 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9195 Collins Ave #912 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9195 Collins Ave #912 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9195 Collins Ave #912 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 9195 Collins Ave #912?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Surfside 1 BedroomsSurfside 2 BedroomsSurfside Apartments with Gyms
Surfside Apartments with PoolsSurfside Pet Friendly Places
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLMiami Lakes, FLRichmond Heights, FLLeisure City, FLBal Harbour, FLLauderdale-by-the-Sea, FLCoral Terrace, FL
Key Biscayne, FLWest Little River, FLWest Park, FLPrinceton, FLGoulds, FLWestchester, FLPinecrest, FLSouth Miami Heights, FLGladeview, FLHialeah Gardens, FLUniversity Park, FLCutler Bay, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida International University
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity