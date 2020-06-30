9195 Collins Ave #912

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill

Beautiful OCEANVIEW unit in Carlisle on the Ocean. Very nice unit, very well maintained w/1 bedroom and 1 bath. Very bright unit, WONDERFUL VIEWS. The property has tile in the entire unit. Freshly painted, nice bath, and a very confortable living. Laundry on Floor. Great Amenities. Child Play Area & Barbecue. Gated Community. Excellent place to live, very quiet and family neighborhood. Pet Friendly. Walk to Bal Harbour Shops, Publix & Surfside Community Center with water games, & Surfside shopping district, full of restaurants!. Easy to show. Make your offer today. LIVE IN THE BEACH. Dont wait any more. Excellent schools. M $1750. BUILDING IS BEING TOTALY RENOVATED. This is the lowest price Owner accept for rent. Its an opportunity!!!! WILL LOVE IT

Beautiful OCEANVIEW unit in Carlisle on the Ocean. Very nice unit, very well maintained w/1 bedroom and 1 bath. Very bright unit, WONDERFUL VIEWS. The property has tile in the entire unit. Freshly painted, nice bath, and a very confortable living. Laundry on Floor. Great Amenities. Child Play Area & Barbecue. Gated Community. Excellent place to live, very quiet and family neighborhood. Pet Friendly. Walk to Bal Harbour Shops, Publix & Surfside Community Center with water games, & Surfside shopping district, full of restaurants!. Easy to show. Make your offer today. LIVE IN THE BEACH. Dont wait any more. Excellent schools. M $1750. BUILDING IS BEING TOTALY RENOVATED. This is the lowest price Owner accept for rent. Its an opportunity!!!! WILL LOVE IT