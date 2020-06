Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Beautiful 3/2 single-family home located on the inside corner of a culdesac for added privacy in a quiet neighborhood near A+ schools. No drive-thru traffic makes it ideal for kids and pets to play safely.



All tile with an open formal dining room that can be used as a bonus room. Separate utility room with washer/dryer. Brand new central AC, tankless electric water heater, Nest thermostat and new impact windows/doors for maximum energy efficiency. Nice yard with covered patio area for entertaining.