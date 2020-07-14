All apartments in Sunrise
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:21 AM

Innovo Living in Sunrise

Open Now until 6pm
8798 NW 38th St · (954) 280-1729
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Innovo July Specials!!! Take Advantage of Explosive Savings 1 Bedroom Net Effective Rent of $1460 and 2 Bedroom Net Effective Rent of $1650; Apply, Qualify and Move in by July 17th; Special applies when you qualify at published market rent, contact leasing office for complete details. Schedule a Virtual or Self Guided Tour Today!!! *Restrictions Apply - Contact Leasing Office for Complete Details; Pricing, Availability and Specials (can be limited to specific units) are Subject to Change Without Notice
logo
Rent Special
Innovo July Specials!!! Take Advantage of Explosive Savings 1 Bedroom Net Effective Rent of $1460 and 2 Bedroom Net Effective Rent of $1650 *Apply, Qualify and Move in by July 17th*; Special applies when you qualify at published market rent, contact leasing office for complete details. Schedule a Virtual or Self Guided Tour Today!!! *Restrictions Apply - Contact Leasing Office for Complete Details; Pricing, Availability and Specials (can be limited to specific units) are Subject to Change Without Notice
Location

8798 NW 38th St, Sunrise, FL 33351
Spring Tree

Price and availability

VERIFIED 13 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1a-01 · Avail. now

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 1a-04 · Avail. now

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2a-02 · Avail. now

$1,705

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 2b-01 · Avail. now

$1,799

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1110 sqft

Unit 2c-01 · Avail. now

$1,799

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1110 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Innovo Living in Sunrise.

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
car wash area
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
online portal
One of Floridas best-kept secrets is the beautiful city of Sunrise. Tucked between the wild Everglades and the sun-drenched beaches of the Southeast coast, this tropical gem offers fantastic golf courses, shops, and more. At the heart of Sunrise, Innovo Living In Sunrise Apartments echoes the beauty of this location with naturally-landscaped grounds, a resort-style swimming pool, and fantastic water views.\n\nWhile you might be tempted to spend all of your free time outdoors, your apartment at Innovo Living In Sunrise will provide an open, spacious floor plan, included washer and dryer, walk-in closets, ceiling fans, and some apartments feature vaulted ceilings. Let our professional, friendly leasing team show you around!\n\nCall Innovo Living In Sunrise today and schedule a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3,6,9,12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $36 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $120 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: breed restrictions
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Innovo Living in Sunrise have any available units?
Innovo Living in Sunrise has 6 units available starting at $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Innovo Living in Sunrise have?
Some of Innovo Living in Sunrise's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Innovo Living in Sunrise currently offering any rent specials?
Innovo Living in Sunrise is offering the following rent specials: Innovo July Specials!!! Take Advantage of Explosive Savings 1 Bedroom Net Effective Rent of $1460 and 2 Bedroom Net Effective Rent of $1650; Apply, Qualify and Move in by July 17th; Special applies when you qualify at published market rent, contact leasing office for complete details. Schedule a Virtual or Self Guided Tour Today!!! *Restrictions Apply - Contact Leasing Office for Complete Details; Pricing, Availability and Specials (can be limited to specific units) are Subject to Change Without Notice
Is Innovo Living in Sunrise pet-friendly?
Yes, Innovo Living in Sunrise is pet friendly.
Does Innovo Living in Sunrise offer parking?
Yes, Innovo Living in Sunrise offers parking.
Does Innovo Living in Sunrise have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Innovo Living in Sunrise offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Innovo Living in Sunrise have a pool?
Yes, Innovo Living in Sunrise has a pool.
Does Innovo Living in Sunrise have accessible units?
No, Innovo Living in Sunrise does not have accessible units.
Does Innovo Living in Sunrise have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Innovo Living in Sunrise has units with dishwashers.
Does Innovo Living in Sunrise have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Innovo Living in Sunrise has units with air conditioning.
