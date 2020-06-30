Courtyard at Sunrise.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard gym playground pool bbq/grill tennis court

If you are looking for oversized apartments in Sunrise, FL, look no further. Courtyards at Sunrise were designed to provide you with the maximum in comfort, convenience, and affordability. Enjoy shopping, dining, and a quick commute to work with our excellent Sunrise location.



Our pet friendly apartments in Sunrise, FL, offer four exceptional floor plan designs with or without balconies in an ideal location in South Florida. Inside your apartment home, you'll find large closets, a ceiling fan, and an air conditioner. Within our community, our residents enjoy our on-site fitness center, BBQ/picnic area, and tennis court.



From our excellent Sunrise location, Courtyards at Sunrise Apartments is only minutes from the fun and activity of the South Florida and the Fort Lauderdale beaches. Our apartments for rent in Sunrise are just minutes from Sawgrass Mills Mall and a short drive to the Florida Turnpike and Interstate I -75. Schedule a tour to e