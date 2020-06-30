All apartments in Sunrise
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:06 PM

Courtyard at Sunrise

4108 NW 88th Ave · (954) 420-6549
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4108 NW 88th Ave, Sunrise, FL 33351
Spring Tree

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0313 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 875 sqft

Unit 0433 · Avail. now

$1,410

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1090 sqft

Unit 0422 · Avail. now

$1,410

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1090 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0430 · Avail. now

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 0105 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 0104 · Avail. now

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Courtyard at Sunrise.

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today!

If you are looking for oversized apartments in Sunrise, FL, look no further. Courtyards at Sunrise were designed to provide you with the maximum in comfort, convenience, and affordability. Enjoy shopping, dining, and a quick commute to work with our excellent Sunrise location.

Our pet friendly apartments in Sunrise, FL, offer four exceptional floor plan designs with or without balconies in an ideal location in South Florida. Inside your apartment home, you'll find large closets, a ceiling fan, and an air conditioner. Within our community, our residents enjoy our on-site fitness center, BBQ/picnic area, and tennis court.

From our excellent Sunrise location, Courtyards at Sunrise Apartments is only minutes from the fun and activity of the South Florida and the Fort Lauderdale beaches. Our apartments for rent in Sunrise are just minutes from Sawgrass Mills Mall and a short drive to the Florida Turnpike and Interstate I -75. Schedule a tour to e

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Courtyard at Sunrise have any available units?
Courtyard at Sunrise has 8 units available starting at $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Courtyard at Sunrise have?
Some of Courtyard at Sunrise's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Courtyard at Sunrise currently offering any rent specials?
Courtyard at Sunrise is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Courtyard at Sunrise pet-friendly?
Yes, Courtyard at Sunrise is pet friendly.
Does Courtyard at Sunrise offer parking?
No, Courtyard at Sunrise does not offer parking.
Does Courtyard at Sunrise have units with washers and dryers?
No, Courtyard at Sunrise does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Courtyard at Sunrise have a pool?
Yes, Courtyard at Sunrise has a pool.
Does Courtyard at Sunrise have accessible units?
No, Courtyard at Sunrise does not have accessible units.
Does Courtyard at Sunrise have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Courtyard at Sunrise has units with dishwashers.
Does Courtyard at Sunrise have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Courtyard at Sunrise has units with air conditioning.

