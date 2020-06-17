All apartments in Sunrise
2360 Northwest 60th Avenue
Last updated May 6 2020 at 5:35 PM

2360 Northwest 60th Avenue

2360 Northwest 60th Avenue · (754) 210-2667
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2360 Northwest 60th Avenue, Sunrise, FL 33313
Sunrise Golf Village East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,345

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1942 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). This home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2360 Northwest 60th Avenue have any available units?
2360 Northwest 60th Avenue has a unit available for $2,345 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2360 Northwest 60th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2360 Northwest 60th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2360 Northwest 60th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2360 Northwest 60th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2360 Northwest 60th Avenue offer parking?
No, 2360 Northwest 60th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2360 Northwest 60th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2360 Northwest 60th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2360 Northwest 60th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2360 Northwest 60th Avenue has a pool.
Does 2360 Northwest 60th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2360 Northwest 60th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2360 Northwest 60th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2360 Northwest 60th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2360 Northwest 60th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2360 Northwest 60th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
