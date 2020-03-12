All apartments in Sunrise
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:44 PM

1861 Northwest 59th Way - 2

1861 Northwest 59th Avenue · (754) 465-9357
Location

1861 Northwest 59th Avenue, Sunrise, FL 33313
Sunrise Golf Village East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath apartment. This unit is fully renovated. It has new flooring, new kitchen and bathroom cabinets with quartz counter tops. Kitchen has new stainless steel appliances. The apartment has new central AC and water heater. Big bedrooms and closets. No association approval required. Only first month and deposit required to move in. Please call our Leasing Line at 754-465-9357 to schedule a showing. Quick and Easy process.

SECTION 8 / HOUSING ASSISTANCE: YES, we participate in the Section 8 Housing Program.

UTILITIES: Tenant pays for electric, and water. Landlord pays for lawn maintenance, and pest control.

MOVE-IN COSTS: First Month, Security Deposit, Application Fee, and Pet Fee (if there are pets)

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1500

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult
APPLICATION TURN AROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call ANYTIME at 754-465-9357 to schedule a showing. No application necessary to go see the property.
AFTER YOU SEE THE PROPERTY APPLY ONLINE AT: https://dmg-properties.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/?listingId=141617

PETS: Dogs and Cats are welcome. Maximum 2 pets. No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds.
PET FEE: $250-$500 depending on size and breed

SCREENING: We perform background checks.
CRIMINAL HISTORY: No felonies within 5 years
EVICTION HISTORY: No evictions within 5 years
CREDIT CHECK: We don't disqualify applicants with bad credit

MINIMUM LEASE DURATION: 1 Year

SMOKING: no smoking allowed inside the unit

NO ASSOCIATION APPROVAL REQUIRED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1861 Northwest 59th Way - 2 have any available units?
1861 Northwest 59th Way - 2 has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1861 Northwest 59th Way - 2 have?
Some of 1861 Northwest 59th Way - 2's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1861 Northwest 59th Way - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1861 Northwest 59th Way - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1861 Northwest 59th Way - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1861 Northwest 59th Way - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1861 Northwest 59th Way - 2 offer parking?
No, 1861 Northwest 59th Way - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1861 Northwest 59th Way - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1861 Northwest 59th Way - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1861 Northwest 59th Way - 2 have a pool?
No, 1861 Northwest 59th Way - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1861 Northwest 59th Way - 2 have accessible units?
No, 1861 Northwest 59th Way - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1861 Northwest 59th Way - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1861 Northwest 59th Way - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1861 Northwest 59th Way - 2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1861 Northwest 59th Way - 2 has units with air conditioning.
