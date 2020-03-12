1861 Northwest 59th Way - 2

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath apartment. This unit is fully renovated. It has new flooring, new kitchen and bathroom cabinets with quartz counter tops. Kitchen has new stainless steel appliances. The apartment has new central AC and water heater. Big bedrooms and closets. No association approval required. Only first month and deposit required to move in. Please call our Leasing Line at 754-465-9357 to schedule a showing. Quick and Easy process.



SECTION 8 / HOUSING ASSISTANCE: YES, we participate in the Section 8 Housing Program.



UTILITIES: Tenant pays for electric, and water. Landlord pays for lawn maintenance, and pest control.



MOVE-IN COSTS: First Month, Security Deposit, Application Fee, and Pet Fee (if there are pets)



SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1500



APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult

APPLICATION TURN AROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call ANYTIME at 754-465-9357 to schedule a showing. No application necessary to go see the property.

AFTER YOU SEE THE PROPERTY APPLY ONLINE AT: https://dmg-properties.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/?listingId=141617



PETS: Dogs and Cats are welcome. Maximum 2 pets. No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds.

PET FEE: $250-$500 depending on size and breed



SCREENING: We perform background checks.

CRIMINAL HISTORY: No felonies within 5 years

EVICTION HISTORY: No evictions within 5 years

CREDIT CHECK: We don't disqualify applicants with bad credit



MINIMUM LEASE DURATION: 1 Year



SMOKING: no smoking allowed inside the unit



NO ASSOCIATION APPROVAL REQUIRED