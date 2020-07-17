5000 island Estates

Amenities

READY TO MOVE IN. The newest and most exclusive Privé Island! This premier residence in South Florida has it all. Enter through the private elevator to this brand new and never lived in residence in Privé South Tower. Bright and beautiful! 3 bedrooms and 4.5 bath residence with over 3200 SF Marble Floors in Foyer, Dining Room, Living Room. Charcoal Porcelain Floors Terraces. Walls with marble Slabs Dalmata Polished Dining room walls and Wooden flooring wood flooring empire, master bedrooms floors, guest bedrooms. World-class amenities include: Poolside cafe-service, pool, Wine Room and cigar lounge, Ligtennis courts, Private Marina with boat slips available for purchase, Private beach & beach club, Electric car charging, Two-story gym/spa in each tower 20,000 SF 3 parking