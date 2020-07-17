All apartments in Sunny Isles Beach
5000 island Estates
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

5000 island Estates

5000 Island Estates Dr · (305) 405-0615
Location

5000 Island Estates Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1005 · Avail. now

$11,600

3 Bed · 5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
wine room
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
new construction
tennis court
wine room
READY TO MOVE IN. The newest and most exclusive Privé Island! This premier residence in South Florida has it all. Enter through the private elevator to this brand new and never lived in residence in Privé South Tower. Bright and beautiful! 3 bedrooms and 4.5 bath residence with over 3200 SF Marble Floors in Foyer, Dining Room, Living Room. Charcoal Porcelain Floors Terraces. Walls with marble Slabs Dalmata Polished Dining room walls and Wooden flooring wood flooring empire, master bedrooms floors, guest bedrooms. World-class amenities include: Poolside cafe-service, pool, Wine Room and cigar lounge, Ligtennis courts, Private Marina with boat slips available for purchase, Private beach & beach club, Electric car charging, Two-story gym/spa in each tower 20,000 SF 3 parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5000 island Estates have any available units?
5000 island Estates has a unit available for $11,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5000 island Estates have?
Some of 5000 island Estates's amenities include in unit laundry, wine room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5000 island Estates currently offering any rent specials?
5000 island Estates is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5000 island Estates pet-friendly?
No, 5000 island Estates is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunny Isles Beach.
Does 5000 island Estates offer parking?
Yes, 5000 island Estates offers parking.
Does 5000 island Estates have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5000 island Estates offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5000 island Estates have a pool?
Yes, 5000 island Estates has a pool.
Does 5000 island Estates have accessible units?
No, 5000 island Estates does not have accessible units.
Does 5000 island Estates have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5000 island Estates has units with dishwashers.
Does 5000 island Estates have units with air conditioning?
No, 5000 island Estates does not have units with air conditioning.
