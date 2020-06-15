All apartments in Sunny Isles Beach
19111 Collins Ave
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:18 PM

19111 Collins Ave

19111 Collins Avenue · (305) 788-5935
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19111 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
dog park
elevator
gym
game room
pool
hot tub
lobby
sauna
tennis court
valet service
OCEAN DIRECT, Corner Residence with private Foyer entrance offers Ocean & Garden Vistas. Split level Bedrooms w/plush bed mattresses, His and Hers bathroom, Marble floors, new AC with ultra violet air purifier. The Ocean Two beachfront Oasis with superior Amenities include a renovated Lobby, Lifestyle Center, State-of-theArt 2story Gym, Helth Spa with Steam and Sauna, Massage and Game rooms, Childrens' Play room, Tennis Courts, Restaurant and Dog Park, 24 hour Valet and Security, Concierge, Beach and Pool services, complimentary Fitness and Dance Classes, e.c.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19111 Collins Ave have any available units?
19111 Collins Ave has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19111 Collins Ave have?
Some of 19111 Collins Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19111 Collins Ave currently offering any rent specials?
19111 Collins Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19111 Collins Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 19111 Collins Ave is pet friendly.
Does 19111 Collins Ave offer parking?
No, 19111 Collins Ave does not offer parking.
Does 19111 Collins Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19111 Collins Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19111 Collins Ave have a pool?
Yes, 19111 Collins Ave has a pool.
Does 19111 Collins Ave have accessible units?
No, 19111 Collins Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 19111 Collins Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19111 Collins Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 19111 Collins Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19111 Collins Ave has units with air conditioning.
