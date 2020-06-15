19111 Collins Ave

Amenities
OCEAN DIRECT, Corner Residence with private Foyer entrance offers Ocean & Garden Vistas. Split level Bedrooms w/plush bed mattresses, His and Hers bathroom, Marble floors, new AC with ultra violet air purifier. The Ocean Two beachfront Oasis with superior Amenities include a renovated Lobby, Lifestyle Center, State-of-theArt 2story Gym, Helth Spa with Steam and Sauna, Massage and Game rooms, Childrens' Play room, Tennis Courts, Restaurant and Dog Park, 24 hour Valet and Security, Concierge, Beach and Pool services, complimentary Fitness and Dance Classes, e.c.