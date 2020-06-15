150 Sunny Isles Blvd

Amenities

ST TROPEZ - BEAUTIFUL FURNISHED 3 BED AND 2 BATH UNIT just steps away from the beach! Enjoy amazing views of the ocean and the Intracoastal. This unit features a very modern, open, floor plan with floor to ceiling windows. Two parking spaces (1 assigned, 1 valet). Washer and Dryer inside the unit. St Tropez is very close to restaurants, Supermarkets, the Oleta River State Park and minutes from Aventura Mall and Bal Harbour Shops. St Tropez offers a community dock with no fixed bridges, full beach service, 24 hrs. valet, security staff, gym, waterfront pool deck with pool and jacuzzi, sauna, library, clubhouse.