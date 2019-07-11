All apartments in Sun City Center
708 AUGUSTA DRIVE
Last updated July 11 2019 at 3:12 AM

708 AUGUSTA DRIVE

708 Augusta Drive · No Longer Available
Location

708 Augusta Drive, Sun City Center, FL 33573
Patio Coop

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
55+ Community A-24 1/1/1.5C AFFORDABLE LIVING - CENTRAL LOCATION - GOLF CART ALLOWED THRU TOWN DURING DAYLIGHT HOURS - FABULOUS CONDITION - FRESH n CRISP - NEW PLUMBING - NEW C/H/A - NEW ROOF - NEW PAINT - NEW CEILING FANS -

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 AUGUSTA DRIVE have any available units?
708 AUGUSTA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City Center, FL.
What amenities does 708 AUGUSTA DRIVE have?
Some of 708 AUGUSTA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 AUGUSTA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
708 AUGUSTA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 AUGUSTA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 708 AUGUSTA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City Center.
Does 708 AUGUSTA DRIVE offer parking?
No, 708 AUGUSTA DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 708 AUGUSTA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 708 AUGUSTA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 AUGUSTA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 708 AUGUSTA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 708 AUGUSTA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 708 AUGUSTA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 708 AUGUSTA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 708 AUGUSTA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 708 AUGUSTA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 708 AUGUSTA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
