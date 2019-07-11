708 Augusta Drive, Sun City Center, FL 33573 Patio Coop
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
55+ Community A-24 1/1/1.5C AFFORDABLE LIVING - CENTRAL LOCATION - GOLF CART ALLOWED THRU TOWN DURING DAYLIGHT HOURS - FABULOUS CONDITION - FRESH n CRISP - NEW PLUMBING - NEW C/H/A - NEW ROOF - NEW PAINT - NEW CEILING FANS -
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 708 AUGUSTA DRIVE have any available units?
708 AUGUSTA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City Center, FL.
What amenities does 708 AUGUSTA DRIVE have?
Some of 708 AUGUSTA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 AUGUSTA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
708 AUGUSTA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.