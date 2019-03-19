All apartments in Sun City Center
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

704 W BROCKTON PLACE

704 W Brockton Pl · No Longer Available
Location

704 W Brockton Pl, Sun City Center, FL 33573

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
Age 55 Plus Community. CUTE , WELL MAINTAINED 2 BEDROOM 1.5 BATH CONDO NEAR CENTER OF TOWN. ATTACHED 1 CAR GARAGE, WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 W BROCKTON PLACE have any available units?
704 W BROCKTON PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City Center, FL.
What amenities does 704 W BROCKTON PLACE have?
Some of 704 W BROCKTON PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 704 W BROCKTON PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
704 W BROCKTON PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 W BROCKTON PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 704 W BROCKTON PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City Center.
Does 704 W BROCKTON PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 704 W BROCKTON PLACE offers parking.
Does 704 W BROCKTON PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 704 W BROCKTON PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 W BROCKTON PLACE have a pool?
No, 704 W BROCKTON PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 704 W BROCKTON PLACE have accessible units?
No, 704 W BROCKTON PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 704 W BROCKTON PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 704 W BROCKTON PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 704 W BROCKTON PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 704 W BROCKTON PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
