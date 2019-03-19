Rent Calculator
704 W BROCKTON PLACE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
704 W BROCKTON PLACE
704 W Brockton Pl
Sun City Center
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location
704 W Brockton Pl, Sun City Center, FL 33573
Amenities
in unit laundry
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
Age 55 Plus Community. CUTE , WELL MAINTAINED 2 BEDROOM 1.5 BATH CONDO NEAR CENTER OF TOWN. ATTACHED 1 CAR GARAGE, WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 704 W BROCKTON PLACE have any available units?
704 W BROCKTON PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sun City Center, FL
.
What amenities does 704 W BROCKTON PLACE have?
Some of 704 W BROCKTON PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 704 W BROCKTON PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
704 W BROCKTON PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 W BROCKTON PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 704 W BROCKTON PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sun City Center
.
Does 704 W BROCKTON PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 704 W BROCKTON PLACE offers parking.
Does 704 W BROCKTON PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 704 W BROCKTON PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 W BROCKTON PLACE have a pool?
No, 704 W BROCKTON PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 704 W BROCKTON PLACE have accessible units?
No, 704 W BROCKTON PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 704 W BROCKTON PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 704 W BROCKTON PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 704 W BROCKTON PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 704 W BROCKTON PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
