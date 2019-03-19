All apartments in Sun City Center
Sun City Center, FL
5102 Brickwood Rise Dr
Last updated March 19 2019

5102 Brickwood Rise Dr

5102 Brickwood Rise Dr · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

5102 Brickwood Rise Dr, Sun City Center, FL 33598

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
PLEASE USE WAZE FOR TURN-BY-TURN DIRECTIONS. Built in 2018, this 5 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Wimauma home offers 2,389 sq ft of comfortable living space and is move-in ready. Features include tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5102 Brickwood Rise Dr have any available units?
5102 Brickwood Rise Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City Center, FL.
What amenities does 5102 Brickwood Rise Dr have?
Some of 5102 Brickwood Rise Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5102 Brickwood Rise Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5102 Brickwood Rise Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5102 Brickwood Rise Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5102 Brickwood Rise Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5102 Brickwood Rise Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5102 Brickwood Rise Dr offers parking.
Does 5102 Brickwood Rise Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5102 Brickwood Rise Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5102 Brickwood Rise Dr have a pool?
No, 5102 Brickwood Rise Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5102 Brickwood Rise Dr have accessible units?
No, 5102 Brickwood Rise Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5102 Brickwood Rise Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5102 Brickwood Rise Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5102 Brickwood Rise Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5102 Brickwood Rise Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
