Last updated March 30 2019 at 1:55 AM

5050 Brickwood Rise Drive

5050 Brickwood Rise Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5050 Brickwood Rise Dr, Sun City Center, FL 33598

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
PLEASE USE WAZE FOR TURN-BY-TURN DIRECTIONS. Built in 2018, this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Wimauma home offers 1,870 sq ft of comfortable living space and is move-in ready. Features include tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5050 Brickwood Rise Drive have any available units?
5050 Brickwood Rise Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City Center, FL.
What amenities does 5050 Brickwood Rise Drive have?
Some of 5050 Brickwood Rise Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5050 Brickwood Rise Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5050 Brickwood Rise Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5050 Brickwood Rise Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5050 Brickwood Rise Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5050 Brickwood Rise Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5050 Brickwood Rise Drive offers parking.
Does 5050 Brickwood Rise Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5050 Brickwood Rise Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5050 Brickwood Rise Drive have a pool?
No, 5050 Brickwood Rise Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5050 Brickwood Rise Drive have accessible units?
No, 5050 Brickwood Rise Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5050 Brickwood Rise Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5050 Brickwood Rise Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5050 Brickwood Rise Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5050 Brickwood Rise Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
