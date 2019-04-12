All apartments in Sun City Center
Find more places like 1717 N PEBBLE BEACH BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sun City Center, FL
/
1717 N PEBBLE BEACH BOULEVARD
Last updated April 12 2019 at 5:54 AM

1717 N PEBBLE BEACH BOULEVARD

1717 North Pebble Beach Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sun City Center
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1717 North Pebble Beach Boulevard, Sun City Center, FL 33573

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
garage
internet access
55+ Community **UNFURNISHED POOL HOME** 1569 SQ FT - ADVENTURER II model 2BR + DEN / 2 Bath / 2 Garage North side of town . midway between - PRIVATE CALOOSA GOLF COURSE and the ACTIVITY CENTER of SCC Community Assn - North Campus. You pay rent, SCC dues for 1 ( $ 288 per year ) and utilities ( electric, water & cable/internet , if desired ) . You enjoy NEW KITCHEN, MODERN FRONT LOAD WASHER / DRYER AND LOVELY DIPS IN THE POOL. You also have access to all of the activities offered at the Community Assn - owner pays for 1 member and tenant pays for 2nd .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1717 N PEBBLE BEACH BOULEVARD have any available units?
1717 N PEBBLE BEACH BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City Center, FL.
What amenities does 1717 N PEBBLE BEACH BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1717 N PEBBLE BEACH BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1717 N PEBBLE BEACH BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1717 N PEBBLE BEACH BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 N PEBBLE BEACH BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 1717 N PEBBLE BEACH BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City Center.
Does 1717 N PEBBLE BEACH BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 1717 N PEBBLE BEACH BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 1717 N PEBBLE BEACH BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1717 N PEBBLE BEACH BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 N PEBBLE BEACH BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 1717 N PEBBLE BEACH BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 1717 N PEBBLE BEACH BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1717 N PEBBLE BEACH BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 N PEBBLE BEACH BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1717 N PEBBLE BEACH BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1717 N PEBBLE BEACH BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1717 N PEBBLE BEACH BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sun City Center 2 BedroomsSun City Center 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Sun City Center Apartments with GaragesSun City Center Apartments with Gyms
Sun City Center Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FLLongboat Key, FLLaurel, FL
Beacon Square, FLPasadena Hills, FLRedington Shores, FLMadeira Beach, FLTierra Verde, FLPalmetto, FLBayshore Gardens, FLBayonet Point, FLBloomingdale, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa