1717 N PEBBLE BEACH BOULEVARD

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool garage internet access

55+ Community **UNFURNISHED POOL HOME** 1569 SQ FT - ADVENTURER II model 2BR + DEN / 2 Bath / 2 Garage North side of town . midway between - PRIVATE CALOOSA GOLF COURSE and the ACTIVITY CENTER of SCC Community Assn - North Campus. You pay rent, SCC dues for 1 ( $ 288 per year ) and utilities ( electric, water & cable/internet , if desired ) . You enjoy NEW KITCHEN, MODERN FRONT LOAD WASHER / DRYER AND LOVELY DIPS IN THE POOL. You also have access to all of the activities offered at the Community Assn - owner pays for 1 member and tenant pays for 2nd .