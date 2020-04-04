All apartments in Sun City Center
Find more places like 15455 Long Cypress Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sun City Center, FL
/
15455 Long Cypress Dr
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:07 AM

15455 Long Cypress Dr

15455 Long Cypress Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sun City Center
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

15455 Long Cypress Drive, Sun City Center, FL 33573

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully Renovated Home in Sun City/Wimauma Area!!! - This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

* HOA application fee and approval required *

(RLNE5657751)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15455 Long Cypress Dr have any available units?
15455 Long Cypress Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City Center, FL.
Is 15455 Long Cypress Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15455 Long Cypress Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15455 Long Cypress Dr pet-friendly?
No, 15455 Long Cypress Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City Center.
Does 15455 Long Cypress Dr offer parking?
No, 15455 Long Cypress Dr does not offer parking.
Does 15455 Long Cypress Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15455 Long Cypress Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15455 Long Cypress Dr have a pool?
No, 15455 Long Cypress Dr does not have a pool.
Does 15455 Long Cypress Dr have accessible units?
No, 15455 Long Cypress Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15455 Long Cypress Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 15455 Long Cypress Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15455 Long Cypress Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 15455 Long Cypress Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sun City Center 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSun City Center 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Sun City Center Apartments with GaragesSun City Center Apartments with Gyms
Sun City Center Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FLLongboat Key, FLLaurel, FL
Beacon Square, FLPasadena Hills, FLRedington Shores, FLMadeira Beach, FLTierra Verde, FLPalmetto, FLBayshore Gardens, FLBayonet Point, FLBloomingdale, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa