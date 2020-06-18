14234 WAR ADMIRAL PLACE

Amenities

Brand new construction in the beautiful Belmont community! This beautiful townhome features an open floor plan with a half bath on the first floor and 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs. The townhome also has an attached 1 car garage with opener. Granite countertops in the kitchen and upgraded appliances. The amenities include pool, playground, tennis courts, and gym coming soon. These are currently under construction, but reserve yours now they will be going fast! This unit will be available for move-in on 7/1/2020. *photos may be digitally staged renderings*Photos are of model home and final product may vary Come out and drive by today!