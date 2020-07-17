All apartments in Sun City Center
14232 War Admiral Place
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

14232 War Admiral Place

14232 War Admiral Pl · (813) 683-5191
Location

14232 War Admiral Pl, Sun City Center, FL 33573
Unit 1

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 14232 War Admiral Place · Avail. now

$1,799

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1993 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Now Available!! 1 Month FREE!! Brand New Beautiful Townhomes!! - Welcome to the prestigious Belmont community! This beautiful townhome features an open floor plan with a half bath on the first floor and 3 bedrooms, a spacious loft that will be your second living room, and 2 bathrooms upstairs!! The townhome also has an attached 1 car garage with opener. Extra storage. Covered patio. Granite countertops in the kitchen and upgraded appliances. The amenities include pool, playground, tennis courts, and fitness trails coming soon. Reserve yours today they will be going fast! This unit is available to move into NOW!!.

**Check out the 3D virtual tour right here!!! (copy the link to your browser)**

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=mdNnqjtcw0&env=production

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). The application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Availability subject to change. *Each home may vary slightly*

(RLNE5814265)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14232 War Admiral Place have any available units?
14232 War Admiral Place has a unit available for $1,799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14232 War Admiral Place have?
Some of 14232 War Admiral Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14232 War Admiral Place currently offering any rent specials?
14232 War Admiral Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14232 War Admiral Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 14232 War Admiral Place is pet friendly.
Does 14232 War Admiral Place offer parking?
Yes, 14232 War Admiral Place offers parking.
Does 14232 War Admiral Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14232 War Admiral Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14232 War Admiral Place have a pool?
Yes, 14232 War Admiral Place has a pool.
Does 14232 War Admiral Place have accessible units?
No, 14232 War Admiral Place does not have accessible units.
Does 14232 War Admiral Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 14232 War Admiral Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14232 War Admiral Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 14232 War Admiral Place does not have units with air conditioning.
