14232 War Admiral Place

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

Now Available!! 1 Month FREE!! Brand New Beautiful Townhomes!! - Welcome to the prestigious Belmont community! This beautiful townhome features an open floor plan with a half bath on the first floor and 3 bedrooms, a spacious loft that will be your second living room, and 2 bathrooms upstairs!! The townhome also has an attached 1 car garage with opener. Extra storage. Covered patio. Granite countertops in the kitchen and upgraded appliances. The amenities include pool, playground, tennis courts, and fitness trails coming soon. Reserve yours today they will be going fast! This unit is available to move into NOW!!.



**Check out the 3D virtual tour right here!!! (copy the link to your browser)**



https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=mdNnqjtcw0&env=production



This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). The application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.



This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.



Availability subject to change. *Each home may vary slightly*



