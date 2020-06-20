All apartments in Sun City Center
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:08 AM

14230 War Admiral Place

14230 War Admiral Pl · (813) 683-5191
Location

14230 War Admiral Pl, Sun City Center, FL 33573
Unit 1

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 14230 War Admiral Place · Avail. Jul 1

$1,899

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2162 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
new construction
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
new construction
tennis court
14230 War Admiral Place Available 07/01/20 Brand New Townhomes with Amazing Amenities For Lease! 1/2 Month Free!! - Brand new construction in the prestigious Belmont community! This beautiful townhome features an open floor plan with a tech nook and half bath on the first floor and 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs. The townhome also has a 2 car garage with opener. Granite counter tops throughout and upgraded appliances. The amenities include pool, playground, tennis courts, and gym coming soon. These are currently under construction, but reserve yours now they will be going fast! This unit will be available for move in on 7/1/2020. *photos are digitally staged renderings* Come out and drive by today!

(RLNE5814212)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14230 War Admiral Place have any available units?
14230 War Admiral Place has a unit available for $1,899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14230 War Admiral Place have?
Some of 14230 War Admiral Place's amenities include granite counters, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14230 War Admiral Place currently offering any rent specials?
14230 War Admiral Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14230 War Admiral Place pet-friendly?
No, 14230 War Admiral Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City Center.
Does 14230 War Admiral Place offer parking?
Yes, 14230 War Admiral Place does offer parking.
Does 14230 War Admiral Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14230 War Admiral Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14230 War Admiral Place have a pool?
Yes, 14230 War Admiral Place has a pool.
Does 14230 War Admiral Place have accessible units?
No, 14230 War Admiral Place does not have accessible units.
Does 14230 War Admiral Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 14230 War Admiral Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14230 War Admiral Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 14230 War Admiral Place does not have units with air conditioning.
