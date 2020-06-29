Rent Calculator
Home
/
Sumter County, FL
/
5400 COUNTY ROAD 503D
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:30 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5400 COUNTY ROAD 503D
5400 County Road 503d
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5400 County Road 503d, Sumter County, FL 34785
Amenities
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Small cottage type home on large lot. bring your motor home. country atmosphere yet close to the villages. short term OK
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5400 COUNTY ROAD 503D have any available units?
5400 COUNTY ROAD 503D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sumter County, FL
.
Is 5400 COUNTY ROAD 503D currently offering any rent specials?
5400 COUNTY ROAD 503D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5400 COUNTY ROAD 503D pet-friendly?
No, 5400 COUNTY ROAD 503D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sumter County
.
Does 5400 COUNTY ROAD 503D offer parking?
No, 5400 COUNTY ROAD 503D does not offer parking.
Does 5400 COUNTY ROAD 503D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5400 COUNTY ROAD 503D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5400 COUNTY ROAD 503D have a pool?
No, 5400 COUNTY ROAD 503D does not have a pool.
Does 5400 COUNTY ROAD 503D have accessible units?
No, 5400 COUNTY ROAD 503D does not have accessible units.
Does 5400 COUNTY ROAD 503D have units with dishwashers?
No, 5400 COUNTY ROAD 503D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5400 COUNTY ROAD 503D have units with air conditioning?
No, 5400 COUNTY ROAD 503D does not have units with air conditioning.
