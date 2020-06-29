All apartments in Sumter County
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:30 AM

5400 COUNTY ROAD 503D

5400 County Road 503d · No Longer Available
Location

5400 County Road 503d, Sumter County, FL 34785

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Small cottage type home on large lot. bring your motor home. country atmosphere yet close to the villages. short term OK

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5400 COUNTY ROAD 503D have any available units?
5400 COUNTY ROAD 503D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sumter County, FL.
Is 5400 COUNTY ROAD 503D currently offering any rent specials?
5400 COUNTY ROAD 503D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5400 COUNTY ROAD 503D pet-friendly?
No, 5400 COUNTY ROAD 503D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sumter County.
Does 5400 COUNTY ROAD 503D offer parking?
No, 5400 COUNTY ROAD 503D does not offer parking.
Does 5400 COUNTY ROAD 503D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5400 COUNTY ROAD 503D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5400 COUNTY ROAD 503D have a pool?
No, 5400 COUNTY ROAD 503D does not have a pool.
Does 5400 COUNTY ROAD 503D have accessible units?
No, 5400 COUNTY ROAD 503D does not have accessible units.
Does 5400 COUNTY ROAD 503D have units with dishwashers?
No, 5400 COUNTY ROAD 503D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5400 COUNTY ROAD 503D have units with air conditioning?
No, 5400 COUNTY ROAD 503D does not have units with air conditioning.
