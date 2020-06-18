78 Cypress Blvd

Amenities

Gorgeous 3/2/3 Pool Home in Sugarmill Woods!!! - This amazing pool home in sought after Sugarmill Woods is a place to live in decadence. Many details were seen to in this stunning home. High ceilings with tray accents, wood flooring in living areas, tiled kitchen and bathrooms, upgraded carpet in the bedrooms and office, custom paint, floating cabinets, upgraded fixtures, huge indoor laundry with front-load washer & dryer, three-car garage, palladium windows, pocket sliders to a covered patio area, an additional room for an office or den,and an inviting in-ground pool with a water accent fountain flowing down to create a tropical paradise. The house sits back on a large lot with mature trees overlooking the golf course and backing to a greenbelt area. The pool and lawn maintenance are included in the rent. Sorry, no cats are allowed, though a small dog may be welcome. This home will not last long! You can be in the pool all summer, if you act fast! Call today to schedule a viewing at 352-637-3800.



No Cats Allowed



