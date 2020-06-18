All apartments in Sugarmill Woods
Sugarmill Woods, FL
78 Cypress Blvd
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

78 Cypress Blvd

78 Cypress Boulevard East · (352) 637-3800
Location

78 Cypress Boulevard East, Sugarmill Woods, FL 34446

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 78 Cypress Blvd · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2195 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous 3/2/3 Pool Home in Sugarmill Woods!!! - This amazing pool home in sought after Sugarmill Woods is a place to live in decadence. Many details were seen to in this stunning home. High ceilings with tray accents, wood flooring in living areas, tiled kitchen and bathrooms, upgraded carpet in the bedrooms and office, custom paint, floating cabinets, upgraded fixtures, huge indoor laundry with front-load washer & dryer, three-car garage, palladium windows, pocket sliders to a covered patio area, an additional room for an office or den,and an inviting in-ground pool with a water accent fountain flowing down to create a tropical paradise. The house sits back on a large lot with mature trees overlooking the golf course and backing to a greenbelt area. The pool and lawn maintenance are included in the rent. Sorry, no cats are allowed, though a small dog may be welcome. This home will not last long! You can be in the pool all summer, if you act fast! Call today to schedule a viewing at 352-637-3800.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5845579)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

