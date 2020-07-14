All apartments in Stuart
Astorwood

Open Now until 6pm
1228 SE Asterwood Place · (772) 742-4267
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1228 SE Asterwood Place, Stuart, FL 34994

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Astorwood.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Astorwood Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages. Astorwood is one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Stuart with our well designed and aesthetically appealing two bedroom floor plans.

Located within minutes of downtown Stuart, Astorwood Apartments is an ideal location for local opportunities. Our home features and community highlights are guaranteed to make you love Astorwood Apartments. Your new home will have the perfect combination of a quiet community and be just minutes from experiencing life in downtown Stuart.

The Stuart Area boasts great shopping, entertainment, educational, medical, cultural and worship options all within close proximity of your new home. Astorwood is located within minutes of all the opportunities that Stuart offers. The most desirable restaurants, the highest quality grocery stores and convenient banks are within miles from Stuart.

We invite you to contac

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $150 to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $350 per apartment
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/per month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Astorwood have any available units?
Astorwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stuart, FL.
What amenities does Astorwood have?
Some of Astorwood's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Astorwood currently offering any rent specials?
Astorwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Astorwood pet-friendly?
Yes, Astorwood is pet friendly.
Does Astorwood offer parking?
Yes, Astorwood offers parking.
Does Astorwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, Astorwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Astorwood have a pool?
No, Astorwood does not have a pool.
Does Astorwood have accessible units?
No, Astorwood does not have accessible units.
Does Astorwood have units with dishwashers?
No, Astorwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Astorwood have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Astorwood has units with air conditioning.
