Stuart, FL
2130 Southeast Edler Drive
Last updated July 10 2020 at 5:50 PM

2130 Southeast Edler Drive

2130 Southeast Edler Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2130 Southeast Edler Drive, Stuart, FL 34994

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2/2 CONDO inKingman Acres HOA
Tenant application required
Washer/dryer included
No pets allowed
Kingman Acres
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2130 Southeast Edler Drive have any available units?
2130 Southeast Edler Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stuart, FL.
Is 2130 Southeast Edler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2130 Southeast Edler Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2130 Southeast Edler Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2130 Southeast Edler Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stuart.
Does 2130 Southeast Edler Drive offer parking?
No, 2130 Southeast Edler Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2130 Southeast Edler Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2130 Southeast Edler Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2130 Southeast Edler Drive have a pool?
No, 2130 Southeast Edler Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2130 Southeast Edler Drive have accessible units?
No, 2130 Southeast Edler Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2130 Southeast Edler Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2130 Southeast Edler Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2130 Southeast Edler Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2130 Southeast Edler Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
