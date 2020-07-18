Rent Calculator
2130 Southeast Edler Drive
2130 Southeast Edler Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2130 Southeast Edler Drive, Stuart, FL 34994
Amenities
in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
2/2 CONDO inKingman Acres HOA
Tenant application required
Washer/dryer included
No pets allowed
Kingman Acres
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2130 Southeast Edler Drive have any available units?
2130 Southeast Edler Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Stuart, FL
.
Is 2130 Southeast Edler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2130 Southeast Edler Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2130 Southeast Edler Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2130 Southeast Edler Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Stuart
.
Does 2130 Southeast Edler Drive offer parking?
No, 2130 Southeast Edler Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2130 Southeast Edler Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2130 Southeast Edler Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2130 Southeast Edler Drive have a pool?
No, 2130 Southeast Edler Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2130 Southeast Edler Drive have accessible units?
No, 2130 Southeast Edler Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2130 Southeast Edler Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2130 Southeast Edler Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2130 Southeast Edler Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2130 Southeast Edler Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
