All apartments in Starke
Find more places like 1017 Pine St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Starke, FL
/
1017 Pine St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

1017 Pine St.

1017 North Pine Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1017 North Pine Street, Starke, FL 32091

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Fully remodedled House - A great

(RLNE5812728)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1017 Pine St. have any available units?
1017 Pine St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Starke, FL.
Is 1017 Pine St. currently offering any rent specials?
1017 Pine St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1017 Pine St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1017 Pine St. is pet friendly.
Does 1017 Pine St. offer parking?
No, 1017 Pine St. does not offer parking.
Does 1017 Pine St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1017 Pine St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1017 Pine St. have a pool?
No, 1017 Pine St. does not have a pool.
Does 1017 Pine St. have accessible units?
No, 1017 Pine St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1017 Pine St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1017 Pine St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1017 Pine St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1017 Pine St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLOcala, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLPalm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FLFleming Island, FLLake City, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FL
Asbury Lake, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Central FloridaEdward Waters College
Jacksonville UniversityUniversity of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville