Starke, FL
1017 Pine St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM
1017 Pine St.
1017 North Pine Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1017 North Pine Street, Starke, FL 32091
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Fully remodedled House - A great
(RLNE5812728)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1017 Pine St. have any available units?
1017 Pine St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Starke, FL
.
Is 1017 Pine St. currently offering any rent specials?
1017 Pine St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1017 Pine St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1017 Pine St. is pet friendly.
Does 1017 Pine St. offer parking?
No, 1017 Pine St. does not offer parking.
Does 1017 Pine St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1017 Pine St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1017 Pine St. have a pool?
No, 1017 Pine St. does not have a pool.
Does 1017 Pine St. have accessible units?
No, 1017 Pine St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1017 Pine St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1017 Pine St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1017 Pine St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1017 Pine St. does not have units with air conditioning.
