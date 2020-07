Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub yoga cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport coffee bar community garden conference room e-payments game room guest parking internet access internet cafe kickboxing studio lobby package receiving pool table sauna

Why travel when you can live in paradise? The apartments at Tortuga Pointe feature a unique urban village lifestyle infused with a casual coastal vibe. Boasting indulgent designer details, lushly landscaped courtyards, and generous living spaces, residents will revel in this sublime community.Explore an abundant assortment of top-notch services and amenities designed to rival those of the finest 5-star resorts. Take a dip in the sparkling swimming pool, find your inner peace in the outdoor yoga and meditation space, or host a get-together in the spacious clubhouse. When you live at Tortuga Pointe, it's easy to feel like you're on vacation 24/7. Conveniently located in the heart of Tampa Bay, Tortuga Pointe is just minutes away from all sorts of dining, shopping, nightlife and entertainment options. Explore downtown St. Pete, check out the city's cultural arts district, or hit up one of the many local beaches; you're going to love living in this vibrant neighborhood!