Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher patio / balcony walk in closets hardwood floors bathtub oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center courtyard 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool accessible 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments e-payments guest parking internet access internet cafe online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet

Discover spacious apartments in Saint Petersburg, Florida at The Villas at Flagler Pointe Apartment Homes. Our spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes offer prospective residents comfort, convenience, and amenities at an affordable price. Our garden-style apartments include large walk-in closets, plush carpeting, fully equipped kitchens, and even a private patio and balcony. Residents will have the ability to indulge in crystal clear swimming pool, a beautiful courtyard and a professional business center. Set on maintained landscaped grounds in vintage buildings, our pet-friendly community is just minutes to beautiful Gulf beaches, Interstate 275, the Skyway Bridge, and Saint Petersburg Pier. Schedule an appointment with one of our leasing agents today at The Villas at Flagler Pointe Apartments!