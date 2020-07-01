All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like The Villas at Flagler Pointe.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:46 PM

The Villas at Flagler Pointe

Open Now until 6pm
2150 62nd Ter S · (727) 308-5991
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Greater Pinellas Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2150 62nd Ter S, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Greater Pinellas Point

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 60-06 · Avail. now

$915

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 653 sqft

Unit 75-17 · Avail. Aug 4

$915

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 653 sqft

Unit 25-07 · Avail. Jul 24

$915

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 653 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 30-13 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,145

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 927 sqft

Unit 60-07 · Avail. now

$1,180

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 927 sqft

Unit 90-19 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,210

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 987 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Villas at Flagler Pointe.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
courtyard
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
accessible
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
trash valet
Discover spacious apartments in Saint Petersburg, Florida at The Villas at Flagler Pointe Apartment Homes. Our spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes offer prospective residents comfort, convenience, and amenities at an affordable price. Our garden-style apartments include large walk-in closets, plush carpeting, fully equipped kitchens, and even a private patio and balcony. Residents will have the ability to indulge in crystal clear swimming pool, a beautiful courtyard and a professional business center. Set on maintained landscaped grounds in vintage buildings, our pet-friendly community is just minutes to beautiful Gulf beaches, Interstate 275, the Skyway Bridge, and Saint Petersburg Pier. Schedule an appointment with one of our leasing agents today at The Villas at Flagler Pointe Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $99 - $1000.00
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $20
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $20
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $20
Parking Details: Surface lot. Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Villas at Flagler Pointe have any available units?
The Villas at Flagler Pointe has 8 units available starting at $915 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does The Villas at Flagler Pointe have?
Some of The Villas at Flagler Pointe's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Villas at Flagler Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
The Villas at Flagler Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Villas at Flagler Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, The Villas at Flagler Pointe is pet friendly.
Does The Villas at Flagler Pointe offer parking?
Yes, The Villas at Flagler Pointe offers parking.
Does The Villas at Flagler Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Villas at Flagler Pointe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Villas at Flagler Pointe have a pool?
Yes, The Villas at Flagler Pointe has a pool.
Does The Villas at Flagler Pointe have accessible units?
Yes, The Villas at Flagler Pointe has accessible units.
Does The Villas at Flagler Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Villas at Flagler Pointe has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for The Villas at Flagler Pointe?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
The Wayland
300 10th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Snell Isle Luxury Waterfront
1515 Eden Isle Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Apartments with ParkingSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity