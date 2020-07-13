All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:53 PM

The Isles of Gateway

Open Now until 6pm
10600 4th St N · (727) 201-1924
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10600 4th St N, St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0911 · Avail. now

$1,039

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 542 sqft

Unit 0119 · Avail. now

$1,064

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 542 sqft

Unit 0612 · Avail. Jul 26

$1,064

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 542 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0712 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,414

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 852 sqft

Unit 0711 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,428

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 852 sqft

Unit 0102 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,461

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1004 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Isles of Gateway.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
24hr gym
pool
hot tub
package receiving
tennis court
volleyball court
cats allowed
parking
green community
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! PERFECT Location, RESORT Style Amenities, Classic Design, Luxurious Lifestyle All Within Reach! Live the Life YOU Deserve! We invite you to visit the award winning Isles of Gateway, a 24 hour gated community in the highly desirable Gateway Area. You will enjoy fully upgraded luxurious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes with contemporary floor plans in mind. Over 18 acres of gorgeous tropical landscaping, with serene and tranquil fountains. Perfect for our four legged friends to have some room to run around!! Come discover paradise in this lush tropical oasis in an urban setting. Located close to the Gulf Beaches, I-275, Gandy Bridge, Downtown St. Petersburg, South Tampa and MacDill Airforce Base. Minutes to shopping and dining. A community so exceptional you'll never want to leave! ! Call or Visit us Today and check out our cozy, yet spacious One, ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 (first pet), $200 (second pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Isles of Gateway have any available units?
The Isles of Gateway has 8 units available starting at $1,039 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does The Isles of Gateway have?
Some of The Isles of Gateway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Isles of Gateway currently offering any rent specials?
The Isles of Gateway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Isles of Gateway pet-friendly?
Yes, The Isles of Gateway is pet friendly.
Does The Isles of Gateway offer parking?
Yes, The Isles of Gateway offers parking.
Does The Isles of Gateway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Isles of Gateway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Isles of Gateway have a pool?
Yes, The Isles of Gateway has a pool.
Does The Isles of Gateway have accessible units?
No, The Isles of Gateway does not have accessible units.
Does The Isles of Gateway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Isles of Gateway has units with dishwashers.
