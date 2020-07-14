All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:10 AM

Tamarind Bay

11400 4th St N · (732) 783-5564
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11400 4th St N, St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0502 · Avail. Sep 5

$965

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 615 sqft

Unit 0412 · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 703 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0103 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,220

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 810 sqft

Unit 0807 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,220

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 810 sqft

Unit 0816 · Avail. now

$1,220

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 810 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tamarind Bay.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
clubhouse
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
Located in between Tampa and St. Petersburg, minutes from Tampa International Airport, is the community apartment homes of Tamarind Bay. Just off the water, minutes from Tampa, our community of welcoming individuals offers one and two bedroom apartments perfect for you!\n\nOur variety of floor plans, including lofts and dens, gives you multiple options for the perfect home. Our luxurious complex offers spacious walk-in closets, large kitchen and bathroom storage, vinyl wood plank flooring, raised panel cabinet doors, and new finishes. Our pet-friendly units will ensure you have all the comforts of home.\n\nEnjoy our 24-hour fitness center before you relax by our resort-inspired pool, accompanied by a poolside picnic offering charcoal BBQs. In our new clubhouse, youll find a lounge, kitchen and TV where you can invite friends and enjoy the Florida sunshine. Need to conduct business? Then you may enjoy our complimentary fax, copy and printing center open Monday-Friday 8:30 am - 5:30 pm.\n\nWhether you need access to the bay or the beach, Tamarind Bay has it all.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 but can go up to one month's rent depending on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 administrative fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: breed restrictions apply, 100 lb.weight limit
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease. Garages: $100/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Tamarind Bay have any available units?
Tamarind Bay has 8 units available starting at $965 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does Tamarind Bay have?
Some of Tamarind Bay's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tamarind Bay currently offering any rent specials?
Tamarind Bay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tamarind Bay pet-friendly?
Yes, Tamarind Bay is pet friendly.
Does Tamarind Bay offer parking?
Yes, Tamarind Bay offers parking.
Does Tamarind Bay have units with washers and dryers?
No, Tamarind Bay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Tamarind Bay have a pool?
Yes, Tamarind Bay has a pool.
Does Tamarind Bay have accessible units?
No, Tamarind Bay does not have accessible units.
Does Tamarind Bay have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Tamarind Bay has units with dishwashers.

