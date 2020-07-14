Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill clubhouse e-payments guest parking online portal package receiving trash valet

Located in between Tampa and St. Petersburg, minutes from Tampa International Airport, is the community apartment homes of Tamarind Bay. Just off the water, minutes from Tampa, our community of welcoming individuals offers one and two bedroom apartments perfect for you!



Our variety of floor plans, including lofts and dens, gives you multiple options for the perfect home. Our luxurious complex offers spacious walk-in closets, large kitchen and bathroom storage, vinyl wood plank flooring, raised panel cabinet doors, and new finishes. Our pet-friendly units will ensure you have all the comforts of home.



Enjoy our 24-hour fitness center before you relax by our resort-inspired pool, accompanied by a poolside picnic offering charcoal BBQs. In our new clubhouse, youll find a lounge, kitchen and TV where you can invite friends and enjoy the Florida sunshine. Need to conduct business? Then you may enjoy our complimentary fax, copy and printing center open Monday-Friday 8:30 am - 5:30 pm.



Whether you need access to the bay or the beach, Tamarind Bay has it all.