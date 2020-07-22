Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking pool gym 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center cc payments courtyard e-payments guest parking internet cafe online portal package receiving shuffle board trash valet valet service

Snell Isle Luxury Waterfront Apartment Homes, located in the exclusive Snell Isle neighborhood of St. Petersburg, Florida, has completely renovated one, two and three bedroom apartment homes with stunning views of Smacks Bayou leading to the Gulf of Mexico. This is truly a residential community like no other with coastal influences infused throughout the community's relaxing decor.



Being just 7 minutes from Downtown St. Pete's urban lifestyle of sidewalk cafe's, museums and restaurants, and 20 minutes from the award winning Fort Desoto Beach Park, makes this unique neighborhood location second to none. Only 25 minutes to the Tampa airport, this property is convenient to so much of what the area offers.



Snell Isle Luxury Waterfront Apartment Homes is the perfect blend of a fabulous property with an amazing staff in a location that is close to everything making it the perfect place to call home. Come see why this is truly luxury waterfront apartment living at its best.