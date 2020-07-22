All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:12 AM

Snell Isle Luxury Waterfront

Open Now until 6:30pm
1515 Eden Isle Blvd NE · (414) 939-7926
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1515 Eden Isle Blvd NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Eden Isles

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1521-127 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,169

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 711 sqft

Unit 1533-360 · Avail. Sep 23

$1,189

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 703 sqft

Unit 1531-256 · Avail. now

$1,324

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 711 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1527-347 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,344

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 834 sqft

Unit 1527-147 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,374

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 834 sqft

Unit 1517-111 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,374

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 834 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Snell Isle Luxury Waterfront.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
pool
gym
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
internet cafe
online portal
package receiving
shuffle board
trash valet
valet service
Snell Isle Luxury Waterfront Apartment Homes, located in the exclusive Snell Isle neighborhood of St. Petersburg, Florida, has completely renovated one, two and three bedroom apartment homes with stunning views of Smacks Bayou leading to the Gulf of Mexico. This is truly a residential community like no other with coastal influences infused throughout the community's relaxing decor.

Being just 7 minutes from Downtown St. Pete's urban lifestyle of sidewalk cafe's, museums and restaurants, and 20 minutes from the award winning Fort Desoto Beach Park, makes this unique neighborhood location second to none. Only 25 minutes to the Tampa airport, this property is convenient to so much of what the area offers.

Snell Isle Luxury Waterfront Apartment Homes is the perfect blend of a fabulous property with an amazing staff in a location that is close to everything making it the perfect place to call home. Come see why this is truly luxury waterfront apartment living at its best.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7,12,14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.75x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $175
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: 65 lbs
Dogs
fee: $350
rent: $10
Cats
fee: $350
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Snell Isle Luxury Waterfront have any available units?
Snell Isle Luxury Waterfront has 18 units available starting at $1,169 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does Snell Isle Luxury Waterfront have?
Some of Snell Isle Luxury Waterfront's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Snell Isle Luxury Waterfront currently offering any rent specials?
Snell Isle Luxury Waterfront is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Snell Isle Luxury Waterfront pet-friendly?
Yes, Snell Isle Luxury Waterfront is pet friendly.
Does Snell Isle Luxury Waterfront offer parking?
Yes, Snell Isle Luxury Waterfront offers parking.
Does Snell Isle Luxury Waterfront have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Snell Isle Luxury Waterfront offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Snell Isle Luxury Waterfront have a pool?
Yes, Snell Isle Luxury Waterfront has a pool.
Does Snell Isle Luxury Waterfront have accessible units?
Yes, Snell Isle Luxury Waterfront has accessible units.
Does Snell Isle Luxury Waterfront have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Snell Isle Luxury Waterfront has units with dishwashers.
