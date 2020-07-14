Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup extra storage garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill business center car wash area clubhouse coffee bar concierge e-payments internet access playground tennis court trash valet

The Reserve at Lake Pointe offers tranquil waterfront living with spectacular views, and unparalleled amenities. Two resort-style swimming pools, fully equipped fitness center, coffee bar, and four serene lakes make every day at The Reserve feel like a vacation. Choose from one of eighteen spacious floorplans each with ceramic tile, abundant closet space, newly redesigned interiors and oversized outdoor living patios. Our tranquil community is just minutes away from beaches, shopping, dining, the areas finest universities and many major employers. The Reserve at Lake Pointe provides the ultimate comfortable and convenient lifestyle.