Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

Reserve at Lake Pointe

5800 Lynn Lake Dr S · (727) 325-5593
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5800 Lynn Lake Dr S, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Greater Pinellas Point

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

Studio

THE SKEETER-1

$782

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

THE CUDDY-1

$798

Studio · 1 Bath · 475 sqft

1 Bedroom

THE SLOOP-1

$808

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

THE CLIPPER-1

$817

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 520 sqft

THE CATBOAT-1

$823

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 612 sqft

2 Bedrooms

THE RUNABOUT-1

$1,005

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 870 sqft

THE BASS-1

$1,022

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 930 sqft

THE SAILBOAT-1

$1,143

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1080 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Reserve at Lake Pointe.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
e-payments
internet access
playground
tennis court
trash valet
The Reserve at Lake Pointe offers tranquil waterfront living with spectacular views, and unparalleled amenities. Two resort-style swimming pools, fully equipped fitness center, coffee bar, and four serene lakes make every day at The Reserve feel like a vacation. Choose from one of eighteen spacious floorplans each with ceramic tile, abundant closet space, newly redesigned interiors and oversized outdoor living patios. Our tranquil community is just minutes away from beaches, shopping, dining, the areas finest universities and many major employers. The Reserve at Lake Pointe provides the ultimate comfortable and convenient lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet/month
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 50 lb Weight Limit
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Assigned Covered Parking: 1 Spot per unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Reserve at Lake Pointe have any available units?
Reserve at Lake Pointe offers studio floorplans starting at $782, one-bedroom floorplans starting at $808, and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,005. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does Reserve at Lake Pointe have?
Some of Reserve at Lake Pointe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Reserve at Lake Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
Reserve at Lake Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Reserve at Lake Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, Reserve at Lake Pointe is pet friendly.
Does Reserve at Lake Pointe offer parking?
Yes, Reserve at Lake Pointe offers parking.
Does Reserve at Lake Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Reserve at Lake Pointe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Reserve at Lake Pointe have a pool?
Yes, Reserve at Lake Pointe has a pool.
Does Reserve at Lake Pointe have accessible units?
No, Reserve at Lake Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does Reserve at Lake Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Reserve at Lake Pointe has units with dishwashers.
