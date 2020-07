Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub oven range walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court volleyball court cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments guest parking key fob access online portal pool table trash valet

Whether you seek a closer connection to the outdoors or a lifestyle of comfort and ease, Lincoln Shores is the place for you. Nestled in the Gateway area of northern St. Petersburg, Lincoln Shores is a lake front community conveniently located minutes from Tampa, local beaches, dining and shopping.