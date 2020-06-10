All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like Lakeshore.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
Lakeshore
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

Lakeshore

7045 30th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7045 30th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Jungle Terrace

Amenities

dishwasher
media room
some paid utils
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
media room
Lakeshore Apartments - Property Id: 193928

Lakeshore Apartments is just 10 minutes from Down Town St. Pete. This lake front property offers a calming water view, in walking distant to the Pinellas county trail and Tyrone Square Mall. This is a great family residence. Downtown is close. You will want to visit the Great Explorations Children's Museum, The museum is located next to Sunken Gardens. 4th Street as a whole, from Downtown up to Gandy Boulevard, is home to many restaurants and bars running the gamut from fast food to haute cuisine. Boyd Hill Nature Park, located on Lake Maggiore, where one can see many of the endangered plants and rare wildlife of Tampa Bay. St. Petersburg is well regarded for its beaches. Museum of Fine Arts, The St. Petersburg Museum of History ,a Holocaust Museum, and the Salvador Dali Museum, The Chihuly Collection... There are also various other smaller art galleries and entertainment venues, these include the Mahaffey Theater complex, American Stage and Palladium Theatre...
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/193928
Property Id 193928

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5444051)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lakeshore have any available units?
Lakeshore doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does Lakeshore have?
Some of Lakeshore's amenities include dishwasher, media room, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lakeshore currently offering any rent specials?
Lakeshore is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lakeshore pet-friendly?
No, Lakeshore is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does Lakeshore offer parking?
No, Lakeshore does not offer parking.
Does Lakeshore have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lakeshore does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lakeshore have a pool?
No, Lakeshore does not have a pool.
Does Lakeshore have accessible units?
No, Lakeshore does not have accessible units.
Does Lakeshore have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lakeshore has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Find a Sublet
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Rialto Apartments St. Pete
550 50th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33703
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Wayland
300 10th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 58th Way North
St. Petersburg, FL 33709

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus