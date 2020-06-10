Amenities

dishwasher media room some paid utils microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities media room

Lakeshore Apartments - Property Id: 193928



Lakeshore Apartments is just 10 minutes from Down Town St. Pete. This lake front property offers a calming water view, in walking distant to the Pinellas county trail and Tyrone Square Mall. This is a great family residence. Downtown is close. You will want to visit the Great Explorations Children's Museum, The museum is located next to Sunken Gardens. 4th Street as a whole, from Downtown up to Gandy Boulevard, is home to many restaurants and bars running the gamut from fast food to haute cuisine. Boyd Hill Nature Park, located on Lake Maggiore, where one can see many of the endangered plants and rare wildlife of Tampa Bay. St. Petersburg is well regarded for its beaches. Museum of Fine Arts, The St. Petersburg Museum of History ,a Holocaust Museum, and the Salvador Dali Museum, The Chihuly Collection... There are also various other smaller art galleries and entertainment venues, these include the Mahaffey Theater complex, American Stage and Palladium Theatre...

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/193928

Property Id 193928



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5444051)