Flagler Pointe Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill package receiving tennis court volleyball court cats allowed parking 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance coffee bar fire pit game room hot tub internet access media room

Flagler Pointe Apartment Homes offer St. Petersburg’s most convenient location, a resort-like setting and an unbeatable value for your rental dollar. Our beautiful Pinellas Point neighborhood is surrounded on three sides by the crystal clear waters of Tampa Bay and is defined by the many parks, beaches, and boat ramps available nearby. Access to I275, the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, downtown St. Petersburg and the beautiful St Pete’s Beach is quick and easy. Come experience our newly redesigned clubhouse which includes a modern technology center and state-of-the-art fitness center. The property also boasts four sparkling swimming pools, tennis courts and a sand volleyball court. Our St. Petersburg, FL apartments all have modern maple cabinetry and and a private balcony or patio. Schedule your tour today to discover how Flagler Pointe is Simply Apartment Living at its Best.