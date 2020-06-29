All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated May 22 2020

962 19th Ave S

962 19th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

962 19th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Cromwell Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Available Now!!!

2 bedroom 1 bathroom home on corner lot close to shopping, interstate system and beaches.

Central heat and air, front porch and pet ok.

Section 8 ok.

Call us today at 727-403-6681

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 962 19th Ave S have any available units?
962 19th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 962 19th Ave S have?
Some of 962 19th Ave S's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 962 19th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
962 19th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 962 19th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 962 19th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 962 19th Ave S offer parking?
No, 962 19th Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 962 19th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 962 19th Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 962 19th Ave S have a pool?
No, 962 19th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 962 19th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 962 19th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 962 19th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 962 19th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
