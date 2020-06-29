Rent Calculator
All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 962 19th Ave S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
962 19th Ave S
Last updated May 22 2020 at 7:35 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
962 19th Ave S
962 19th Avenue South
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
962 19th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Cromwell Heights
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Available Now!!!
2 bedroom 1 bathroom home on corner lot close to shopping, interstate system and beaches.
Central heat and air, front porch and pet ok.
Section 8 ok.
Call us today at 727-403-6681
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 962 19th Ave S have any available units?
962 19th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
What amenities does 962 19th Ave S have?
Some of 962 19th Ave S's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 962 19th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
962 19th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 962 19th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 962 19th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 962 19th Ave S offer parking?
No, 962 19th Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 962 19th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 962 19th Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 962 19th Ave S have a pool?
No, 962 19th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 962 19th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 962 19th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 962 19th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 962 19th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
