962 19th Ave S

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry

Available Now!!!



2 bedroom 1 bathroom home on corner lot close to shopping, interstate system and beaches.



Central heat and air, front porch and pet ok.



Section 8 ok.



Call us today at 727-403-6681