955 39TH AVENUE N

Built in 1932 by famed developer, Cade Allen, this Mediterranean Mission Revival style home with stately presence is absolute perfection.

THE NEW SPECTACULAR POOL COMING SOON, with sun deck, & new tropical landscaping will complete this opulent residence. From the moment you drive down the charming brick streets, perfectly situated in the prominent Neighborhood of Allendale, you will immediately fall in love & lavish in it’s elegant grace. This home with its colorful & captivating granite facade, offers Olde World character, elegantly entwined with modern conveniences, & beautifully furnished. Exquisite original light fixtures adorn the home, original hardwood floors & fireplace. Renovated Chef’s Kitchen features a Sub-Zero refrigerator, 48" Viking gas range w/ 6 burners, griddle & convection double oven. Large commercial stainless steel range hood w/ warming shelf and heat lamps above. The downstairs den is an unexpected bonus, extremely spacious & can use as a Media/Family Room or additional bedroom! Powder Room is conveniently located next to the expansive Family Room beside a custom built in bar, & wine fridge. Mezzanine landing offers a light-filled bedroom with large closet. On the 2nd floor the enormous Master Bedroom suite w/ en-suite Bath, w/ beautiful marble finishes, & large walk-in closet, & entrée to a private balcony. Bedroom 2 is with it’s own bath & closet. Bedroom 3 is also spacious with plenty of light. The entire home has been freshly painted & offers solid surface flooring; wood, tile and stone, throughout. Laundry area w/washer & dryer conveniently located on second floor. Can by rented Furnished for higher rent. PETS WELCOME!