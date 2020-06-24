All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 955 39TH AVENUE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
955 39TH AVENUE N
Last updated May 18 2020 at 10:42 PM

955 39TH AVENUE N

955 39th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

955 39th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33703

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Built in 1932 by famed developer, Cade Allen, this Mediterranean Mission Revival style home with stately presence is absolute perfection.
THE NEW SPECTACULAR POOL COMING SOON, with sun deck, & new tropical landscaping will complete this opulent residence. From the moment you drive down the charming brick streets, perfectly situated in the prominent Neighborhood of Allendale, you will immediately fall in love & lavish in it’s elegant grace. This home with its colorful & captivating granite facade, offers Olde World character, elegantly entwined with modern conveniences, & beautifully furnished. Exquisite original light fixtures adorn the home, original hardwood floors & fireplace. Renovated Chef’s Kitchen features a Sub-Zero refrigerator, 48" Viking gas range w/ 6 burners, griddle & convection double oven. Large commercial stainless steel range hood w/ warming shelf and heat lamps above. The downstairs den is an unexpected bonus, extremely spacious & can use as a Media/Family Room or additional bedroom! Powder Room is conveniently located next to the expansive Family Room beside a custom built in bar, & wine fridge. Mezzanine landing offers a light-filled bedroom with large closet. On the 2nd floor the enormous Master Bedroom suite w/ en-suite Bath, w/ beautiful marble finishes, & large walk-in closet, & entrée to a private balcony. Bedroom 2 is with it’s own bath & closet. Bedroom 3 is also spacious with plenty of light. The entire home has been freshly painted & offers solid surface flooring; wood, tile and stone, throughout. Laundry area w/washer & dryer conveniently located on second floor. Can by rented Furnished for higher rent. PETS WELCOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 955 39TH AVENUE N have any available units?
955 39TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 955 39TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 955 39TH AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 955 39TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
955 39TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 955 39TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 955 39TH AVENUE N is pet friendly.
Does 955 39TH AVENUE N offer parking?
No, 955 39TH AVENUE N does not offer parking.
Does 955 39TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 955 39TH AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 955 39TH AVENUE N have a pool?
Yes, 955 39TH AVENUE N has a pool.
Does 955 39TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 955 39TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 955 39TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 955 39TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
The Rialto Apartments St. Pete
550 50th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 56th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33709

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus