935 21st Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712 Melrose - Mercy
Amenities
carport
range
refrigerator
Nice 2 Bed 1 Bath Single Family Available in April! This home has a ton of parking with a carport, huge yard as well as street parking available. Good size living room and kitchen. Open concept floor plan. Large fenced in yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 935 21ST STREET S have any available units?
935 21ST STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.