Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:07 PM

935 21ST STREET S

935 21st Street South · No Longer Available
Location

935 21st Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Melrose - Mercy

Amenities

carport
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Nice 2 Bed 1 Bath Single Family Available in April! This home has a ton of parking with a carport, huge yard as well as street parking available. Good size living room and kitchen. Open concept floor plan. Large fenced in yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 935 21ST STREET S have any available units?
935 21ST STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 935 21ST STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
935 21ST STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 935 21ST STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 935 21ST STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 935 21ST STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 935 21ST STREET S offers parking.
Does 935 21ST STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 935 21ST STREET S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 935 21ST STREET S have a pool?
No, 935 21ST STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 935 21ST STREET S have accessible units?
No, 935 21ST STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 935 21ST STREET S have units with dishwashers?
No, 935 21ST STREET S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 935 21ST STREET S have units with air conditioning?
No, 935 21ST STREET S does not have units with air conditioning.
