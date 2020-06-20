930 17TH STREET N

Amenities
Adorable Woodlawn Park Rental Available June 1st! Offering 3 beds, 1.5 baths, and a bonus room which could be used as a
fourth bedroom! Asking $1550 per month and an annual lease. App fee of $30 required and upfront monies will include first
month's and security deposit. Water/Sewer/Trash /Lawn/Pest Control are included in monthly rent. Pets are allowed, see
restrictions. Great location and close proximity to downtown St. Pete! Call today to schedule your private showing, won't last long!