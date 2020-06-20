All apartments in St. Petersburg
930 17TH STREET N
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:19 PM

930 17TH STREET N

930 17th Street North · (727) 463-1617
Location

930 17th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Adorable Woodlawn Park Rental Available June 1st! Offering 3 beds, 1.5 baths, and a bonus room which could be used as a
fourth bedroom! Asking $1550 per month and an annual lease. App fee of $30 required and upfront monies will include first
month's and security deposit. Water/Sewer/Trash /Lawn/Pest Control are included in monthly rent. Pets are allowed, see
restrictions. Great location and close proximity to downtown St. Pete! Call today to schedule your private showing, won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 930 17TH STREET N have any available units?
930 17TH STREET N has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 930 17TH STREET N have?
Some of 930 17TH STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 930 17TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
930 17TH STREET N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 930 17TH STREET N pet-friendly?
Yes, 930 17TH STREET N is pet friendly.
Does 930 17TH STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 930 17TH STREET N does offer parking.
Does 930 17TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 930 17TH STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 930 17TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 930 17TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 930 17TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 930 17TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 930 17TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 930 17TH STREET N has units with dishwashers.
