All apartments in St. Petersburg
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
895 19TH AVENUE S
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:36 PM
1 of 7
895 19TH AVENUE S
895 19th Avenue South
·
No Longer Available
Browse Similar Places
Location
895 19th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Bartlett Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location location. 2nd floor 1 bedroom 1 bath mother suite. Unit offers laundry. Must see
Avail now.Measurements are estimated and must be measured for accuracy.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 895 19TH AVENUE S have any available units?
895 19TH AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
What amenities does 895 19TH AVENUE S have?
Some of 895 19TH AVENUE S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 895 19TH AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
895 19TH AVENUE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 895 19TH AVENUE S pet-friendly?
No, 895 19TH AVENUE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg
.
Does 895 19TH AVENUE S offer parking?
Yes, 895 19TH AVENUE S offers parking.
Does 895 19TH AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 895 19TH AVENUE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 895 19TH AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 895 19TH AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 895 19TH AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 895 19TH AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 895 19TH AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 895 19TH AVENUE S has units with dishwashers.
