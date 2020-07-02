All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like
894 13th Avenue South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
894 13th Avenue South
Last updated May 5 2020 at 12:52 AM

894 13th Avenue South

894 13th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

894 13th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Bartlett Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Two Bedroom One bathroom apartment with den! This unit is available now. Call today to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Bridgewater Luxury Rentals
115 112th Ave NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 894 13th Avenue South have any available units?
894 13th Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 894 13th Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
894 13th Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 894 13th Avenue South pet-friendly?
No, 894 13th Avenue South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 894 13th Avenue South offer parking?
No, 894 13th Avenue South does not offer parking.
Does 894 13th Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 894 13th Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 894 13th Avenue South have a pool?
No, 894 13th Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 894 13th Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 894 13th Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 894 13th Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 894 13th Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 894 13th Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
No, 894 13th Avenue South does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 BedroomsSt. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly PlacesSt. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas PointDowntown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd CollegeFlorida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus