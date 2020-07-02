Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like
894 13th Avenue South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
894 13th Avenue South
Last updated May 5 2020 at 12:52 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Rent Calculator
Helpful Articles
FAQs
894 13th Avenue South
894 13th Avenue South
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
894 13th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Bartlett Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Two Bedroom One bathroom apartment with den! This unit is available now. Call today to schedule a showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Similar Listings
The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Bridgewater Luxury Rentals
115 112th Ave NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 894 13th Avenue South have any available units?
894 13th Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
Is 894 13th Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
894 13th Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 894 13th Avenue South pet-friendly?
No, 894 13th Avenue South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg
.
Does 894 13th Avenue South offer parking?
No, 894 13th Avenue South does not offer parking.
Does 894 13th Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 894 13th Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 894 13th Avenue South have a pool?
No, 894 13th Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 894 13th Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 894 13th Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 894 13th Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 894 13th Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 894 13th Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
No, 894 13th Avenue South does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Pages
St. Petersburg 1 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly Apartments
St. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg
Apartments Near Colleges
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
Eckerd College
Florida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus