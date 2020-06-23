Rent Calculator
889 72ND AVENUE N
Last updated February 15 2020 at 2:11 PM
889 72ND AVENUE N
889 72nd Avenue North
·
No Longer Available
Location
889 72nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Fossil Park
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Oversized lot with park like feel. Rooms feel larger than SF indicates. Oversized garage. Large kitchen with lots of cabinets. First, last plus $1000 deposit. Pets OK with $250 fee per pet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 889 72ND AVENUE N have any available units?
889 72ND AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
What amenities does 889 72ND AVENUE N have?
Some of 889 72ND AVENUE N's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 889 72ND AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
889 72ND AVENUE N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 889 72ND AVENUE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 889 72ND AVENUE N is pet friendly.
Does 889 72ND AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 889 72ND AVENUE N does offer parking.
Does 889 72ND AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 889 72ND AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 889 72ND AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 889 72ND AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 889 72ND AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 889 72ND AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 889 72ND AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 889 72ND AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
