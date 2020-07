Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

This newly remodeled one bedroom, one bath apartment is a perfect rental. Centrally located with an updated Kitchen, bathroom, flooring and paint, this is a great unit! Storage unit included with washer/dryer hookups. Unit entrance is around back. Please contact the property management for more information.