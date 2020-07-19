All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 874 21ST AVENUE S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
874 21ST AVENUE S
Last updated July 3 2019 at 1:52 AM

874 21ST AVENUE S

874 21st Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

874 21st Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Bartlett Park

Amenities

garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3/1 Ready for move in. HUD Vash and Housing Choice Voucher Welcomed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 874 21ST AVENUE S have any available units?
874 21ST AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 874 21ST AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
874 21ST AVENUE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 874 21ST AVENUE S pet-friendly?
No, 874 21ST AVENUE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 874 21ST AVENUE S offer parking?
Yes, 874 21ST AVENUE S offers parking.
Does 874 21ST AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 874 21ST AVENUE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 874 21ST AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 874 21ST AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 874 21ST AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 874 21ST AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 874 21ST AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 874 21ST AVENUE S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 874 21ST AVENUE S have units with air conditioning?
No, 874 21ST AVENUE S does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Apartments with ParkingSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus