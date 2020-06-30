All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:07 AM

855 19th Ave South

855 19th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

855 19th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Bartlett Park

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
855 19th Ave South Available 04/01/20 Spacious 4bdrm/2bath *** Section 8 OK *** $1,495.00 *** Must see!! - 855 19th Ave S, St Petersburg
$1,495.00/month
$1,495.00/Security Deposit (reduced for section 8)
$39.00 Application fee

Spacious 4bdrm/2bath House
Large Living Room
Spacious yard
Master bdrm has a full bathroom
Off street parking

Rental requirements:

?Stable rental history
?No recent evictions
?Stable source of income
?Income of 3 times the rent
?Rental history together (if unmarried)
?Decent credit (No landlord debt or delinquent utility accounts)
?Active checking account
?No recent criminal history
?App fee $39/per adult
?Security deposit is equal to rent

Move in costs:
First & deposit, if applicant doesn't meet all requirements, but is still approved additional deposits may be required.

Pet policy:
Up to two pets allowed per home at owners discretion based on size, weight, & temperament and with a one-time non-refundable minimal $250 pet fee, which can be increased based on size. There will also be a $25/month pet rent. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. **Please ask about breed restrictions**

Easy Qualify
Several homes available
Serious inquiries only.
Drive by first, then call: 727-888-2262

*** All information is deemed reliable but its accuracy is not guaranteed and the viewer should independently verify all information, recent repairs may cause properties to differ slightly from photos. Rents subject to change based upon current market rate***

(RLNE4282315)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 855 19th Ave South have any available units?
855 19th Ave South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 855 19th Ave South currently offering any rent specials?
855 19th Ave South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 855 19th Ave South pet-friendly?
No, 855 19th Ave South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 855 19th Ave South offer parking?
Yes, 855 19th Ave South offers parking.
Does 855 19th Ave South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 855 19th Ave South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 855 19th Ave South have a pool?
No, 855 19th Ave South does not have a pool.
Does 855 19th Ave South have accessible units?
No, 855 19th Ave South does not have accessible units.
Does 855 19th Ave South have units with dishwashers?
No, 855 19th Ave South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 855 19th Ave South have units with air conditioning?
No, 855 19th Ave South does not have units with air conditioning.

