8463 17TH WAY N

Welcome home to a charming three bedroom one and a half fully updated townhouse with a beautiful water view. Located just off 16th St and the intersection of 83rd Ave, this property is in close proximity to 4th street north and only a short drive from downtown St Petersburg! Boasting a convenient location at the back of a quiet complex of townhomes, the owner spared no expense updating this unit with all of the finest ammenities such as stone countertops, a screened in lanai, new vinyl floors, brand new hurricane proof windows, a fully updated bathroom, and so much more! Lacking nothing in a rental, there is also a one car garage with a washer and dryer included inside! Schedule your tour today!