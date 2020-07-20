All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated May 7 2019 at 1:43 AM

8463 17TH WAY N

8463 17th Way North · No Longer Available
Location

8463 17th Way North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Winston Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
ice maker
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to a charming three bedroom one and a half fully updated townhouse with a beautiful water view. Located just off 16th St and the intersection of 83rd Ave, this property is in close proximity to 4th street north and only a short drive from downtown St Petersburg! Boasting a convenient location at the back of a quiet complex of townhomes, the owner spared no expense updating this unit with all of the finest ammenities such as stone countertops, a screened in lanai, new vinyl floors, brand new hurricane proof windows, a fully updated bathroom, and so much more! Lacking nothing in a rental, there is also a one car garage with a washer and dryer included inside! Schedule your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8463 17TH WAY N have any available units?
8463 17TH WAY N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 8463 17TH WAY N have?
Some of 8463 17TH WAY N's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8463 17TH WAY N currently offering any rent specials?
8463 17TH WAY N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8463 17TH WAY N pet-friendly?
No, 8463 17TH WAY N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 8463 17TH WAY N offer parking?
Yes, 8463 17TH WAY N offers parking.
Does 8463 17TH WAY N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8463 17TH WAY N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8463 17TH WAY N have a pool?
No, 8463 17TH WAY N does not have a pool.
Does 8463 17TH WAY N have accessible units?
No, 8463 17TH WAY N does not have accessible units.
Does 8463 17TH WAY N have units with dishwashers?
No, 8463 17TH WAY N does not have units with dishwashers.
