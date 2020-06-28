839 3RD AVENUE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard dog park bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 2 bedroom 2 bath loft style townhome is located in the 8th Street district in downtown St Petersburg. This contemporary unit has stained cement flooring downstairs and new carpet upstairs. The stackable washer/dryer is located upstairs and there is a storage room on the ground floor large enough to hold a kayak! The fenced courtyard is a great place for a barbeque or pet run. Tenant is responsible for maintaining this area. The online Property Frameworks Tenant application is $50 per person ages 18+ and there is also an online HOA application of $100. Small pet with owner approval and $300 refundable deposit. All leases participate in the HVAC Filter Maintenance Program at a cost of $20/month, due with rent.