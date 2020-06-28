All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 839 3RD AVENUE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
839 3RD AVENUE N
Last updated September 4 2019 at 11:27 PM

839 3RD AVENUE N

839 3rd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Downtown St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

839 3rd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Downtown St. Petersburg

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
dog park
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
dog park
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 2 bedroom 2 bath loft style townhome is located in the 8th Street district in downtown St Petersburg. This contemporary unit has stained cement flooring downstairs and new carpet upstairs. The stackable washer/dryer is located upstairs and there is a storage room on the ground floor large enough to hold a kayak! The fenced courtyard is a great place for a barbeque or pet run. Tenant is responsible for maintaining this area. The online Property Frameworks Tenant application is $50 per person ages 18+ and there is also an online HOA application of $100. Small pet with owner approval and $300 refundable deposit. All leases participate in the HVAC Filter Maintenance Program at a cost of $20/month, due with rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 839 3RD AVENUE N have any available units?
839 3RD AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 839 3RD AVENUE N have?
Some of 839 3RD AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 839 3RD AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
839 3RD AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 839 3RD AVENUE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 839 3RD AVENUE N is pet friendly.
Does 839 3RD AVENUE N offer parking?
No, 839 3RD AVENUE N does not offer parking.
Does 839 3RD AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 839 3RD AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 839 3RD AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 839 3RD AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 839 3RD AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 839 3RD AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 839 3RD AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 839 3RD AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Wayland
300 10th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Tamarind Bay
11400 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus