832 20TH AVENUE S

832 20th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705 Bartlett Park
recently renovated
Check out this great little one bedroom rental! This location is near delicious dining and fantastic shopping as well as interstate access if you're commuting . This unit has been totally renovated and move in ready!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
