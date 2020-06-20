All apartments in St. Petersburg
827 20TH AVE S
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

827 20TH AVE S

827 20th Avenue South · (863) 302-9442
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

827 20th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Bartlett Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 827 20TH AVE S · Avail. now

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1608 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOUSE - ST PETERSURG, FL - SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOUSE NEWLY RENOVATED GARAGE CONVERSION, ALL KITCHEN AND BATHS HAVE WHITE SHAKER CABINETS AND INCLUDE SOFT CLOSE DOORS & DRAWERS, NEW VINYL FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE ENTIRE HOME, WASHER & DRYER CONNECTIONS. EASY AND QUICK ACCESS TO MAIN HIGHWAYS, SHOPPING AND RESTAYRANTS

Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)
First full month due at move-in
Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)
A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)
Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required
Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in
Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.
Pet application and screening is required
One-time Pet Fee $350 - $550 per pet
We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.
Section 8 Accepted

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, or call 1.(863) 302-9442

PLEASE NOTE:
A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.
Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.

(RLNE5779790)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 827 20TH AVE S have any available units?
827 20TH AVE S has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 827 20TH AVE S have?
Some of 827 20TH AVE S's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 827 20TH AVE S currently offering any rent specials?
827 20TH AVE S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 827 20TH AVE S pet-friendly?
Yes, 827 20TH AVE S is pet friendly.
Does 827 20TH AVE S offer parking?
Yes, 827 20TH AVE S does offer parking.
Does 827 20TH AVE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 827 20TH AVE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 827 20TH AVE S have a pool?
No, 827 20TH AVE S does not have a pool.
Does 827 20TH AVE S have accessible units?
No, 827 20TH AVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 827 20TH AVE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 827 20TH AVE S does not have units with dishwashers.
