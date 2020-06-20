827 20TH AVE S

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOUSE - ST PETERSURG, FL - SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOUSE NEWLY RENOVATED GARAGE CONVERSION, ALL KITCHEN AND BATHS HAVE WHITE SHAKER CABINETS AND INCLUDE SOFT CLOSE DOORS & DRAWERS, NEW VINYL FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE ENTIRE HOME, WASHER & DRYER CONNECTIONS. EASY AND QUICK ACCESS TO MAIN HIGHWAYS, SHOPPING AND RESTAYRANTS



Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)

First full month due at move-in

Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)

A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)

Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required

Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in

Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants

Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.

Pet application and screening is required

One-time Pet Fee $350 - $550 per pet

We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.

Section 8 Accepted



For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, or call 1.(863) 302-9442



PLEASE NOTE:

A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.

Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.



