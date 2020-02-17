Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 825 50TH AVENUE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
825 50TH AVENUE N
Last updated April 9 2019 at 8:58 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
825 50TH AVENUE N
825 50th Avenue North
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
825 50th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great location. Extra large fenced yard with deck and shed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 825 50TH AVENUE N have any available units?
825 50TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
What amenities does 825 50TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 825 50TH AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 825 50TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
825 50TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 50TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 825 50TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg
.
Does 825 50TH AVENUE N offer parking?
No, 825 50TH AVENUE N does not offer parking.
Does 825 50TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 825 50TH AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 50TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 825 50TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 825 50TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 825 50TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 825 50TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 825 50TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Aura at 4th
10980 Oak St NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Wayland
300 10th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Similar Pages
St. Petersburg 1 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly Apartments
St. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg
Apartments Near Colleges
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
Eckerd College
Florida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus