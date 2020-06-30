817 22nd Ave S - Duplex West

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

Light and bright 2 bedroom 1 bath renovated duplex apartment with off street parking. This move in ready home was recently updated with new kitchen cabinets, granite counter-tops, updated bathroom, newer windows, newer A/C, newer doors & blown-in insulation to keep energy costs down. Low maintenance resurfaced terrazzo floors travel throughout the entire home. Both bedrooms offer large closets. Plenty of off street parking with a private drive way on the side of the unit. Owner pays for yard and pest maintenance. Section 8 welcome.