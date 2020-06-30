All apartments in St. Petersburg
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
817 22nd Ave S - Duplex West
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:31 PM

817 22nd Ave S - Duplex West

817 22nd Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

817 22nd Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Bartlett Park

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Light and bright 2 bedroom 1 bath renovated duplex apartment with off street parking. This move in ready home was recently updated with new kitchen cabinets, granite counter-tops, updated bathroom, newer windows, newer A/C, newer doors & blown-in insulation to keep energy costs down. Low maintenance resurfaced terrazzo floors travel throughout the entire home. Both bedrooms offer large closets. Plenty of off street parking with a private drive way on the side of the unit. Owner pays for yard and pest maintenance. Section 8 welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 817 22nd Ave S - Duplex West have any available units?
817 22nd Ave S - Duplex West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 817 22nd Ave S - Duplex West have?
Some of 817 22nd Ave S - Duplex West's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 817 22nd Ave S - Duplex West currently offering any rent specials?
817 22nd Ave S - Duplex West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 22nd Ave S - Duplex West pet-friendly?
No, 817 22nd Ave S - Duplex West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 817 22nd Ave S - Duplex West offer parking?
Yes, 817 22nd Ave S - Duplex West offers parking.
Does 817 22nd Ave S - Duplex West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 817 22nd Ave S - Duplex West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 22nd Ave S - Duplex West have a pool?
No, 817 22nd Ave S - Duplex West does not have a pool.
Does 817 22nd Ave S - Duplex West have accessible units?
No, 817 22nd Ave S - Duplex West does not have accessible units.
Does 817 22nd Ave S - Duplex West have units with dishwashers?
No, 817 22nd Ave S - Duplex West does not have units with dishwashers.

