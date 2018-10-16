811 20th Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park on-site laundry parking playground tennis court

APPY AND MOVE IN BY 4/30/2020, GET THE 3RD MONTHS RENT FREE!! Nicely updated 2 bed/ 2 bath home located in very desirable Saint Pete, Crescent Lake Area. Home features brand new wood laminate flooring and fresh paint throughout. You will love to spend time in this open Kitchen with brand new cook top and wall oven. This homme is great and includes an inside Laundry room with washer and dryer included. There is abundant outdoor seating and beautiful stone patio with privacy fenced yard. This home is a short walk to Crescent Lake Park with its walking trails, dog park, playground, and tennis courts, and it is minutes away from the restaurants, nightlife, and quaint shops that are downtown and on Central Ave. Great home in a great neighborhood with a great location, ample parking for up to 3 cars.