All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 811 20th Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
811 20th Ave N
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:44 AM

811 20th Ave N

811 20th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

811 20th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Crescent Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
playground
tennis court
APPY AND MOVE IN BY 4/30/2020, GET THE 3RD MONTHS RENT FREE!! Nicely updated 2 bed/ 2 bath home located in very desirable Saint Pete, Crescent Lake Area. Home features brand new wood laminate flooring and fresh paint throughout. You will love to spend time in this open Kitchen with brand new cook top and wall oven. This homme is great and includes an inside Laundry room with washer and dryer included. There is abundant outdoor seating and beautiful stone patio with privacy fenced yard. This home is a short walk to Crescent Lake Park with its walking trails, dog park, playground, and tennis courts, and it is minutes away from the restaurants, nightlife, and quaint shops that are downtown and on Central Ave. Great home in a great neighborhood with a great location, ample parking for up to 3 cars.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 20th Ave N have any available units?
811 20th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 811 20th Ave N have?
Some of 811 20th Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 20th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
811 20th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 20th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 811 20th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 811 20th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 811 20th Ave N offers parking.
Does 811 20th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 811 20th Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 20th Ave N have a pool?
No, 811 20th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 811 20th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 811 20th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 811 20th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 811 20th Ave N has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Rialto Apartments St. Pete
550 50th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Aura at 4th
10980 Oak St NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus