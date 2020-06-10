8031 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD S

Amenities

parking recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Spacious home nestled in much sought after Causeway Isle. Very large living room, storage galore, the living and dining room overlook an expansive back yard with beautiful water views. Professional landscaping, A large family room with side entrance that could be used as a third bedroom. Updated windows and polished terrazzo flooring - very elegant. Lawn care provided by the owner! This is the perfect home for you in what is considered a perfect neighborhood. Close to Treasure Island Beaches and Restaurants.