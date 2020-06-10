All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated September 21 2019 at 12:09 AM

8031 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD S

8031 Causeway Boulevard South · No Longer Available
Location

8031 Causeway Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL 33707
South Causeway Isle

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious home nestled in much sought after Causeway Isle. Very large living room, storage galore, the living and dining room overlook an expansive back yard with beautiful water views. Professional landscaping, A large family room with side entrance that could be used as a third bedroom. Updated windows and polished terrazzo flooring - very elegant. Lawn care provided by the owner! This is the perfect home for you in what is considered a perfect neighborhood. Close to Treasure Island Beaches and Restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8031 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD S have any available units?
8031 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 8031 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD S have?
Some of 8031 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD S's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8031 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD S currently offering any rent specials?
8031 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8031 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD S pet-friendly?
No, 8031 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 8031 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD S offer parking?
Yes, 8031 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD S offers parking.
Does 8031 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8031 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8031 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD S have a pool?
No, 8031 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD S does not have a pool.
Does 8031 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD S have accessible units?
No, 8031 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD S does not have accessible units.
Does 8031 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD S have units with dishwashers?
No, 8031 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD S does not have units with dishwashers.
